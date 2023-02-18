Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $0.30 on Top Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Raydium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001202 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $52.78 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Raydium has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar.

Raydium Token Profile

Raydium launched on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,901 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,176,564 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#.

Buying and Selling Raydium

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

