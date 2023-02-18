RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Price Target Raised to $250.00

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RBC. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on RBC Bearings from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $293.00 to $283.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of RBC Bearings from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $237.57.

RBC Bearings Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:RBC opened at $237.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.42. RBC Bearings has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.76.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RBC Bearings

In related news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.67, for a total value of $362,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,541,176.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in RBC Bearings during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in RBC Bearings during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in RBC Bearings in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial segments. The Aerospace and Defense segment represents the end markets for the company’s highly engineered bearings and precision components used in commercial aerospace, defense aerospace, and sea and ground defense applications.

