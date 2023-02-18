Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Purchases $50,085.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,404,518 shares in the company, valued at $98,615,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 16th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 42,682 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $337,187.80.

On Friday, February 10th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 11,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00.

On Wednesday, January 25th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 24,526 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88.

On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44.

On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $590,658.30.

On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

