Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Purchases $50,085.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,404,518 shares in the company, valued at $98,615,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 16th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 42,682 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $337,187.80.
- On Friday, February 10th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 11,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00.
- On Wednesday, January 25th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 24,526 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88.
- On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44.
- On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $590,658.30.
- On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00.
Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of RXRX opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $14.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.
About Recursion Pharmaceuticals
Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.
See Also
