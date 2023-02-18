Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) Major Shareholder Purchases $50,085.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRXGet Rating) major shareholder Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,085.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 12,404,518 shares in the company, valued at $98,615,918.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, February 16th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 42,682 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $337,187.80.
  • On Friday, February 10th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 11,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $87,780.00.
  • On Wednesday, January 25th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 24,526 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,264.88.
  • On Monday, January 9th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc acquired 76,046 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $580,991.44.
  • On Thursday, January 5th, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 80,035 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $590,658.30.
  • On Tuesday, January 3rd, Mubadala Investment Co Pjsc purchased 141,646 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,345.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of RXRX opened at $7.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.55 and a beta of -0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,833 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after purchasing an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RXRX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282 for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881 to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; and REC-3599, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat GM2 gangliosidosis.

