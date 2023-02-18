Red Moon Resources (CVE:RMK) Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of Red Moon Resources Inc. (CVE:RMK – Get Rating) were up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.99 and last traded at C$0.95. Approximately 265,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 269,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Red Moon Resources Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.95 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$70.21 million and a P/E ratio of -36.54.

Red Moon Resources Company Profile

Red Moon Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The company explores for potash, salt, gypsum, and other mineral deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Great Atlantic salt project in the Bay St.

