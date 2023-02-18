ReddCoin (RDD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.94 Million

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $10,626.84 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ReddCoin

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

