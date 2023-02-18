Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) PT Raised to $8.60

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $5.00 to $8.60 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Compass Point cut shares of Redfin from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Redfin to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.61.
Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. Redfin has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $24.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $915.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.20.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 2.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 43,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.
Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.
