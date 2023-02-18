Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE RRX opened at $159.71 on Friday. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $164.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.34. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Regal Rexnord’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RRX shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $167.00 to $188.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $148.00 to $185.00 in a report on Sunday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regal Rexnord presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.80.

About Regal Rexnord

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

