Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 947,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,440 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $50,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the first quarter worth about $243,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 24.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 125.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In other news, CEO Lisa Palmer sold 15,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $995,504.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,951,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Price Performance

REG opened at $64.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $73.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. The company has a market cap of $11.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.98. Regency Centers had a net margin of 39.45% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $314.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Regency Centers declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 9th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 92.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on REG. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers to $63.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Regency Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

