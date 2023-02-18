Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.40 EPS

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $1.40, Briefing.com reports. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Reliance Steel & Aluminum updated its Q1 guidance to $5.40-5.60 EPS.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Up 2.0 %

RS opened at $247.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $215.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.66. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $248.77.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

RS has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.40.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total transaction of $1,961,246.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $1,403,860.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,413.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Karla R. Lewis sold 9,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.69, for a total value of $1,961,246.82. Following the sale, the president now owns 77,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,631,920.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock worth $5,479,608. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $431,000. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 288.1% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,637,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

