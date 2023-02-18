Relx (NYSE:RELX) Given New GBX 2,860 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Relx (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,800 ($33.99) to GBX 2,860 ($34.72) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RELX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,810 ($34.11) in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Societe Generale upped their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,770 ($33.62) in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut shares of Relx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Relx in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of RELX opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.45. Relx has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $32.24.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RELX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Relx by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in Relx in the 1st quarter valued at about $520,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Relx by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Relx by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 260,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after acquiring an additional 87,910 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

