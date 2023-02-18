Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.466 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.
Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Relx Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.24.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Relx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,012,000 after acquiring an additional 283,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,841,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Relx by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 148,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.
Relx Company Profile
RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.
