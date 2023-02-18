Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.466 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44.

Relx has a dividend payout ratio of 62.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Relx alerts:

Relx Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $30.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.45. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. Relx has a 52-week low of $23.39 and a 52-week high of $32.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relx

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,810 ($34.11) in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Relx in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Relx from GBX 3,020 ($36.66) to GBX 2,950 ($35.81) in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Societe Generale upped their price target on Relx from GBX 2,730 ($33.14) to GBX 2,770 ($33.62) in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Relx by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,012,000 after acquiring an additional 283,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,480,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,812,000 after acquiring an additional 91,295 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Relx by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,859,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,835,000 after acquiring an additional 120,709 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,841,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,271,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Relx by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,749,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,397,000 after acquiring an additional 148,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Relx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.