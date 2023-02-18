Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15-5.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $5.15-$5.23 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $131.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.64. The company has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James cut their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.89.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $258,032,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,838,000 after purchasing an additional 397,430 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,854,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 20.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,073,000 after purchasing an additional 302,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

