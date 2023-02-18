Reviewing Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) & Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Brixmor Property Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 1 0 3 0 2.50 Brixmor Property Group 1 3 8 0 2.58

Granite Point Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus target price of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 41.36%. Brixmor Property Group has a consensus target price of $24.42, indicating a potential upside of 5.18%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Brixmor Property Group.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 1.63 $68.35 million ($0.74) -8.36 Brixmor Property Group $1.22 billion 5.73 $270.19 million $1.16 20.02

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Brixmor Property Group has higher revenue and earnings than Granite Point Mortgage Trust. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brixmor Property Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brixmor Property Group has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Brixmor Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.9%. Brixmor Property Group pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.5%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out -108.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brixmor Property Group pays out 89.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brixmor Property Group has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and Brixmor Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust -13.86% 3.74% 0.98% Brixmor Property Group 29.08% 12.57% 4.21%

Summary

Brixmor Property Group beats Granite Point Mortgage Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

