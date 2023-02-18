Ribbon Finance (RBN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $753,251.81

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 18th. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $78.78 million and $753,251.81 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ribbon Finance

Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

