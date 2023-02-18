Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 247.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 530,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,151,000 after acquiring an additional 5,346 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 188.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 470,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,351,000 after acquiring an additional 307,241 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,098,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,575,000 after purchasing an additional 609,934 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:RBA opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.80.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Several brokerages have commented on RBA. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.78.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

