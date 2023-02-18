Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Tops $53.67

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded 17.1% higher against the US dollar. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $1.03 billion and $24.43 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for about $53.67 or 0.00217156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $104.59 or 0.00422409 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,927.97 or 0.27981144 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 19,113,413 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,185,084 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool’s official website is www.rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocket Pool should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

