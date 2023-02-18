Roth Mkm Lowers LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) to Neutral

Roth Mkm lowered shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $114.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $137.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on LCII. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $131.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on LCI Industries from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut LCI Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.14.

Shares of LCII opened at $116.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.46. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $89.28 and a fifty-two week high of $139.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.66 and its 200-day moving average is $107.58.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $894.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.46 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 28.95%. LCI Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in LCI Industries by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in LCI Industries by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LCI Industries by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,909 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of LCI Industries by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

LCI Industries engages in the manufacture, supply, and distribution of components for the original equipment manufacturers (OEM) of recreational vehicles and manufactured homes. It operates through the OEM and Aftermarket segments. The OEM segment offers components for buses, trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo, trucks, pontoon boats, trains, manufactured homes, and modular housing.

