Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 323,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,318 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $32,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Prologis by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Prologis by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Prologis by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 37,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Prologis by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 8,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Prologis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $125.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.13. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 56.33% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.64%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

