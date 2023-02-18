Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,417 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $27,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BRO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,579,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,864,000 after purchasing an additional 725,167 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 431.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 814,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,883,000 after acquiring an additional 661,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 190.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,954,000 after acquiring an additional 628,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at $24,211,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $57.67 on Friday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.49%.

Insider Transactions at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.92 per share, for a total transaction of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRO. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.30.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading

