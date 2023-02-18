Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $24.14 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,992 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 8,211 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $24,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after buying an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after buying an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after buying an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 31.0% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,707,245 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $547,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,130 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 151,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,523,600.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG opened at $118.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.66 and its 200 day moving average is $127.03. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.51.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Johnson Rice cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.14.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

