Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $31.71 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,363 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $31,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its stake in Caterpillar by 15.6% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,019,000 after purchasing an additional 98,914 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Caterpillar by 46.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,624,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $435,423,000 after purchasing an additional 836,340 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $398,278,000 after purchasing an additional 68,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Caterpillar by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 2,138,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $350,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on CAT. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Caterpillar Stock Up 0.5 %

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 18,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $4,555,206.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,984 shares of company stock valued at $22,519,893. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT opened at $247.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $246.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.66. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.94%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.