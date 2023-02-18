Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,111 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 499,662 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Coterra Energy worth $21,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 10,104 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 912.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after buying an additional 100,235 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 96,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 12,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTRA opened at $23.40 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.22 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

CTRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Further Reading

