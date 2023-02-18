Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 444,097 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 26,349 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $42,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,699,284 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,184,085,000 after purchasing an additional 134,457 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,321,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $956,359,000 after purchasing an additional 220,516 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 38.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,680,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $899,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,382 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,034,788 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $766,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,638 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,770,066 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $550,291,000 after acquiring an additional 63,102 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $88.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.02. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The firm has a market cap of $113.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.65.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.