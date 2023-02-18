Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,471,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,776 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $37,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $34,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth $45,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

