Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,989 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,795 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.14% of CDW worth $30,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the first quarter worth $103,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW by 160.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 0.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CDW

In other CDW news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total transaction of $955,790.69. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CDW Price Performance

CDW opened at $213.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $192.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. CDW’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CDW from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CDW has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.86.

CDW Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

