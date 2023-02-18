Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,133 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $26,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMC. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,105,143.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total value of $1,498,323.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,549,342.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,594 shares of company stock worth $2,513,764. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $166.44 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.33 and a 1-year high of $183.14. The company has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.24.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Atlantic Securities lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.62.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

