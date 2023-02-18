RP Investment Advisors LP Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD)

RP Investment Advisors LP lessened its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.24% of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 313.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 99,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 75,727 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 240.8% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 262,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after buying an additional 185,509 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. increased its holdings in Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 1.3% during the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 121,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 190.1% in the third quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 294,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 192,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSS LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV by 16.9% in the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 341,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV alerts:

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DNAD opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94. Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $10.92.

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Profile

Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the biotechnology industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV (NASDAQ:DNAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Capital Suvretta Holdings Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.