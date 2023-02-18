RP Investment Advisors LP Has $3.96 Million Position in two (NYSE:TWOA)

RP Investment Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,981 shares during the period. RP Investment Advisors LP owned about 1.81% of TWO worth $3,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TWOA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in TWO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth about $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TWO in the third quarter worth about $317,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TWO in the first quarter worth about $643,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TWO by 29.8% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares during the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TWO alerts:

TWO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TWOA opened at $10.16 on Friday. two has a 1-year low of $9.69 and a 1-year high of $10.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

TWO Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TWO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TWO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.