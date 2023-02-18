Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Unilever (LON:ULVR) a GBX 3,500 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,500 ($42.49) price target on Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,900 ($47.34) target price on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,400 ($53.41) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 4,300 ($52.20) target price on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Unilever from GBX 4,400 ($53.41) to GBX 4,600 ($55.84) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,800 ($58.27) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,118.33 ($49.99).

Unilever stock opened at GBX 4,235.50 ($51.41) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.88. Unilever has a 12 month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($39.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,299.50 ($52.19). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,161.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,051.86. The stock has a market cap of £107.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,604.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 38.12 ($0.46) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous dividend of $37.22. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 5,606.06%.

In other news, insider Nelson Peltz sold 1,661,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,260 ($51.71), for a total transaction of £70,765,117.80 ($85,900,847.05). Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

