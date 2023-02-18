Sapphire Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $19.05 Million (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 18th. During the last week, Sapphire has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $19.05 million and $7,689.82 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,695.09 or 0.06858790 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00079331 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00028551 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00058020 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00028906 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Sapphire Coin Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

