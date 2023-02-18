Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SISXF. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Savaria from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Savaria Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SISXF opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. Savaria has a 12-month low of $9.44 and a 12-month high of $14.31.

Savaria Company Profile

Savaria Corp. engages in the provision of accessibility solutions for the physically challenged individuals. Its products include home and commercial elevators; wheelchair lifts; stairlifts; and Others. It operates through the following segments: Accessibility, Patient Handling, and Adapted Vehicles.

