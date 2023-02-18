Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Purchased by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,173 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 95.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Science Applications International from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of SAIC stock opened at $108.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.70. Science Applications International Co. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.83%.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services. Its offerings include engineering, systems integration and information technology offerings for large, complex government projects and offer a broad range of services with a targeted emphasis on higher end, differentiated technology services, and end-to-end services spanning the entire spectrum of its customers IT infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating).

