Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Trading Down 3.2%

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) dropped 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $6.05 and last traded at $6.07. Approximately 769 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 9,595 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.27.

SECYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $5.11.

Secure Energy Services, Inc engages in the provision of safe and environmentally responsible fluids and solids solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental and Fluid Management, and Corporate. The Midstream Infrastructure segment operates facilities throughout western Canada, in North Dakota and in Oklahoma and helps upstream oil and natural gas companies with the processing, storing, shipping and marketing of crude oil; processing of waste; and water treatment and disposal.

