Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 1st quarter worth $130,223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 876,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,680,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,046,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,953,000 after purchasing an additional 451,191 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,287,516 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,577,000 after purchasing an additional 416,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,114,000 after purchasing an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SRE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Sempra from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sempra Price Performance

In other Sempra news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total transaction of $2,584,890.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,118,741.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $258,452.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,320,019.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 15,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,584,890.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,118,741.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 20,525 shares of company stock worth $3,317,154. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $158.49 on Friday. Sempra has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.70.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

