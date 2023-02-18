SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on S. BTIG Research cut their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Scotiabank began coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a sector perform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.12.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

SentinelOne Price Performance

NYSE:S opened at $15.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.16. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $44.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Activity at SentinelOne

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 98.61%. The firm had revenue of $115.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 105.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SentinelOne will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SentinelOne news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $39,686.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 2,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $39,686.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robin Tomasello sold 6,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $95,033.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,526 shares in the company, valued at $1,004,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 827,446 shares of company stock valued at $12,864,611. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SentinelOne

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 50.0% in the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd grew its position in SentinelOne by 1,881.2% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SentinelOne

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.