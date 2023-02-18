Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,500 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NIO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of NIO by 4.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in NIO by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in NIO by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIO from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price objective (down from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NIO from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.55.

NIO opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.81. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $24.79.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

