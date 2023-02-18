Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146,812 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.39% of Paya worth $3,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Paya by 11.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paya by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 19,319 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Paya during the 1st quarter worth $1,180,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Paya by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,247,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,893,000 after buying an additional 277,185 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paya alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PAYA. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Paya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. DA Davidson downgraded Paya from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Northland Securities downgraded Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Paya from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.86.

Paya Price Performance

Paya Profile

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.19 and a beta of 0.36. Paya Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $9.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11.

(Get Rating)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent integrated payments platform. It operates through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. The company processes payments through credit and debit card, automated clearing house, and check payments. It serves customers through distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as B2B goods and services, healthcare, faith-based and non-profit, government and utilities, and education markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.