Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.11 Million Stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in VeriSign by 5.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in VeriSign by 10.6% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in VeriSign by 29.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 31.8% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,146,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in VeriSign by 3.3% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRSN stock opened at $204.71 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.37 and a 200-day moving average of $195.55.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. VeriSign’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird raised VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total transaction of $417,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,108 shares in the company, valued at $138,221,666.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.76, for a total value of $417,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,221,666.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,293 shares of company stock worth $14,799,885. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

