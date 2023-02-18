Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.01 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,494 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 3.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on MCK. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.30.

McKesson Stock Performance

McKesson stock opened at $366.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $367.96. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $260.73 and a 52 week high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 1.15% and a negative return on equity of 216.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 25.95 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total value of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,077 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,128 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

