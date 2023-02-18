Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.08 Million Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,200 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $3,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Fortis by 38.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,736,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $413,192,000 after buying an additional 2,428,998 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Fortis by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,555,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $529,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,729 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Fortis by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,368,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $441,920,000 after purchasing an additional 690,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Fortis by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,633,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $823,337,000 after purchasing an additional 413,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fortis by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,680,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,538,000 after buying an additional 345,784 shares in the last quarter. 49.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$65.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$55.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Fortis from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Fortis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Fortis from C$56.50 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Fortis Stock Performance

Fortis Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:FTS opened at $41.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Fortis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4211 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 79.34%.

About Fortis

Fortis, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy generation and distribution. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment is composed of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean.

