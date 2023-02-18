Shell Asset Management Co. Has $3.37 Million Holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 919,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258,067 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. owned 0.19% of NexGen Energy worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NXE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 28,585 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 20,783.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,217,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,108 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 104.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in NexGen Energy during the first quarter worth about $150,000. 25.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Price Performance

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 8.31. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Bow, IsoEnergy, SW1, SW2 and SW3 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

