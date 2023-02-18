Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their target price on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.55.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.03 and its 200 day moving average is $93.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.