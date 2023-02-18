Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $2,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 115.3% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 40.3% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter worth $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 98.9% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 34.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,027,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLD opened at $125.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $115.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.13. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 56.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prologis from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.00.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

