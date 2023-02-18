Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,064 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in General Mills by 11,574.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 38,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 30.6% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 82,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 19,406 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 296,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,695,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP boosted its holdings in General Mills by 84.6% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 5,195 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $76.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $88.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.53.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares in the company, valued at $6,994,420.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,025 shares of company stock valued at $5,044,927 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Mizuho initiated coverage on General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.27.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

