Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 12,314 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 12,314 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.9% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,661 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,486,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,791,000 after buying an additional 20,860 shares during the period. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 47.3% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 410,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $20,589,000 after buying an additional 131,977 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,999,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 11.1% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 388,485 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,463,000 after buying an additional 38,734 shares during the period. 78.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MU. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho raised Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.07.

Micron Technology Stock Down 1.7 %

MU stock opened at $59.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $64.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.43 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.73 and a 200-day moving average of $56.44.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 22.78%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total value of $1,485,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 118,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,360,170.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,000 shares of company stock worth $2,914,190 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.