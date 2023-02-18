Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 13,988 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,988 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 59.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 82.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.64.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $51.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.80. The company has a market capitalization of $99.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.59. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 8.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

