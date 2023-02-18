Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 34,311 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 34,311 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,578,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,643,000 after buying an additional 206,798 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $6,778,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter worth $221,000. Seven Eight Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 204.2% during the third quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 33,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 22,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 6.9% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 13,481 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.72.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Performance

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares in the company, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RF opened at $23.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $24.37.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 35.24%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

