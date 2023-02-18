Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 3,500 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CME. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in CME Group by 108.4% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its position in CME Group by 88.4% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CME opened at $188.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.14. The stock has a market cap of $67.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.54 and a fifty-two week high of $251.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. CME Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 53.61%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $218.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CME Group from $226.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on CME Group from $214.29 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $192.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

