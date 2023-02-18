Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 4,993 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,993 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 94,482 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,603,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,941,000 after acquiring an additional 244,136 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 78.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,821,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,827,000 after acquiring an additional 799,020 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,639,868 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,005,000 after acquiring an additional 43,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 7.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,210,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,464,000 after acquiring an additional 87,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CF. Citigroup dropped their target price on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank cut CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

CF Industries Stock Down 3.5 %

CF stock opened at $82.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average of $97.86. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.54 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 29.91%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

