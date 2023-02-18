Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 6,135 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,135 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 36,942 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Court Place Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPC. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.53.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $122.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.14. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $72.75 and a one year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.54 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.